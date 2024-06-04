Man dead in NH rollover crash on I-93 near Mass. border

A man was found dead at the scene of a rollover crash on Interstate 93 in Windham, New Hampshire, Tuesday, police said.

The crash, a few miles north of the Massachusetts border, was reported about 9:54 a.m., according to the New Hampshire State Police. Traffic on the northbound side of the highway was diverted to the breakdown lane as investigators worked.

First responders were investigating a white car at the scene. Traffic was backed up for miles.

Details about what happened were limited early in the investigation. Police said only that a man was found dead at the scene of the crash, between exits 2 and 3, and that the car was traveling south, but ended up on the other side of the highway.

Anyone with information about what happened was asked to call police at 603-223-4381.