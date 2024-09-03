Canton

Heavy truck fire stops I-93 north in Canton, snarling traffic

By Asher Klein

A burning truck temporarily closed Interstate 93 north in Canton, Massachusetts, Tuesday afternoon, causing a massive traffic back-up.

Footage from the scene showed smoke pouring from the truck on the side of the highway. The highway was closed at Exit 2A, which was also closed, according to the Massachusetts Department of Transportation.

It wasn't immediately clear how the fire started. Images from the scene showed the truck completely charred.

Signage on the truck indicated it belonged to a sealing company.

Traffic was heavily impacted in the area, which is just past the interchange with I-95. Vehicles were moving again by about 3:10 p.m.

This is a developing news story that will be updated.

