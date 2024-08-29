Car fire again shuts I-93 south in Boston's O'Neill Tunnel

A car fire briefly closed part of I-93 in the Tip O'Neill Tunnel under Boston, the Massachusetts Department of Transportation said Thursday.

Southbound traffic was halted by fire at Exit 16B, the agency said, before announcing about 50 minutes later that the highway was fully reopened.

It wasn't immediately clear whether anyone was hurt in the incident, which happened at the height of rush hour. Surveillance footage from the scene showed flames pouring from the hood of a car.

It's the second car fire in the same side of the O'Neill Tunnel in three days. On Tuesday afternoon at Exit 16A, a massive ball of flames erupted from under the hood of a white SUV, as seen in MassDOT video, shutting down the highway for nearly half an hour.

No injuries were reported.