I-93 south shut down in central NH due to crashes, icy road conditions

No details were released on the number of vehicles involved or if anyone was injured

By Marc Fortier

NH State Police

Interstate 93 south in Tilton, New Hampshire, has been shut down on Tuesday morning following multiple crashes caused by icy road conditions.

State police said in a social media post shortly after 7:30 p.m. that southbound lanes of the highway were closed at mile marker 60 in Tilton "due to multiple crashes and icy road conditions." No details were released on the number of vehicles involved or if anyone was injured.

Motorists were urged by state police to "drive with caution" due to the weather conditions.

Tilton is located about 20 miles north of Concord, on the outskirts of New Hampshire's Lakes Region.

