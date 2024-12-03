New Hampshire

I-95 bridge from NH to Maine shut down due to ‘active police situation'

Authorities said traffic delays should be expected and urged motorists to avoid the area if possible

The Piscataqua River Bridge connecting New Hampshire and Maine via Interstate 95 was shut down on Tuesday afternoon due to "an active police situation," according to authorities.

New Hampshire State Police said in a social media post at 1:50 p.m. that I-95 is closed in both directions at the state line near the brige for an "active police situation." They said drivers should anticipate delays and avoid the area if possible.

Maine State Police said in a social media post a short time later that they are assisting New Hampshire State Police with "an incident" on the bridge.

In an update around 2:17 p.m., New Hampshire State Police said the highway remains closed due to "a person in mental health crisis on the bridge." Troopers are on scene and motorists should continue to avoid the area until further notice.

No further details were immediately available.

