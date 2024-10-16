New Hampshire

2 dead, 1 injured in crash on I-95 in Greenland, NH

A crash killed two people and injured a third, snarling traffic in New Hampshire

By Mike Pescaro and Asher Klein

NBC 5 News

Two people were killed in a crash that injured a third Wednesday in Greenland, New Hampshire.

The two-vehicle crash happened around 1:15 p.m. on Interstate 95, New Hampshire State Police said.

Authorities believe 24-year-old Steve Le of Methuen, Massachusetts, lost control of his Toyota Camry while driving northbound, crossing into the southbound side of I-95.

The car hit a Ford Econoline van driven by 58-year-old Leslie Lynn of Roanoke, Virginia.

Le and Lynn were both pronounced dead at the scene. A passenger in the van was brought to a hospital with serious injuries.

Police said earlier that southbound traffic was being routed off I-95 at Exit 3, with two travel lanes closed headed north, as well.

More NH news

New Hampshire 4 hours ago

Person with weapon in custody after manhunt closes NH highway, police say

5 hours ago

Man dead after reported assault at Nashua home

New Hampshire Oct 14

Man arrested for firing gun during fight in Nashua, NH

This article tagged under:

New Hampshirei-95
Local Connecticut Maine Massachusetts New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts NBC Sports Boston Traffic Politics New Hampshire Primary Business US & World
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us