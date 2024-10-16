2 dead, 1 injured in crash on I-95 in Greenland, NH

Two people were killed in a crash that injured a third Wednesday in Greenland, New Hampshire.

The two-vehicle crash happened around 1:15 p.m. on Interstate 95, New Hampshire State Police said.

Authorities believe 24-year-old Steve Le of Methuen, Massachusetts, lost control of his Toyota Camry while driving northbound, crossing into the southbound side of I-95.

The car hit a Ford Econoline van driven by 58-year-old Leslie Lynn of Roanoke, Virginia.

Le and Lynn were both pronounced dead at the scene. A passenger in the van was brought to a hospital with serious injuries.

Police said earlier that southbound traffic was being routed off I-95 at Exit 3, with two travel lanes closed headed north, as well.