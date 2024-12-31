Maine

I-95 south shut down in central Maine due to crash involving wrong-way driver

There was no immediate word on injuries

By Marc Fortier

A Maine State Police cruiser.
Maine State Police

Interstate 95 south in central Maine was shut down on Tuesday morning as police investigate a crash involving a wrong-way driver.

Maine State Police warned of the closure around 11:20 a.m. in a social media post, saying that an accident on I-95 south near Pittsfield had caused a shutdown. They said traffic was being diverted at Exit 150.

A state police spokesman said in an email a short time later that the reason for the highway closure was a wrong-way driver crash.

There was no immediate word on injuries.

Maine
