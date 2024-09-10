Dump truck fire snarls traffic on I-95 in Wakefield

A truck fire briefly shut Interstate 95 headed north in Wakefield, Massachusetts, on Tuesday, just before rush hour.

Footage from the scene showed firefighters spraying down a truck that was pulled over on the side of the highway. Traffic was backed up behind the incident.

State police said the dump truck fire was reported about 3:45 p.m. at Exit 59.

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation initially said the highway was closed at Exit 56 in Reading. One lane later reopened.

The location of the fire is north of the interchange with I-93 north of Boston. Traffic was backed up for miles.