‘I just knew I had to act through the pain': Star's injury doesn't stop middle school play

Scary moments turned into a standing ovation this weekend at Pentucket Regional Middle School in West Newbury, Massachusetts.

After one of the stars in their musical got injured on stage, they thought they might miss their final performance, but instead they came together to make sure the show went on.

The entire cast spent months rehearsing the production of "The Addams Family Jr.," but nothing could have prepared them for what happened on stage during Saturday's matinee. Seventh-grade student Paige Souliotis was playing Wednesday Addams when she fell on stage.

"I went to pivot and my shoe got stuck and down I went. I knew I couldn't get up, so I yelled, 'Please close the curtain. Somebody close the curtain,'" Souliotis said.

The curtain closed early as Souliotis was rushed to a nearby hospital. While she was being treated, the rest of the performers were left wondering if they would be able to do their last show that night. They did not have an understudy for her role.

"We were really worried and we were trying to figure out what to do on the spot," student Bryce Couture said.

Little did they know, Souliotis was willing herself to make it back in time for the final performance, even though she was still in pain. She came back to school with an hour to spare and performed the entire show in a wheelchair.

"I just knew I had to act through the pain," Souliotis said.

Their director was in awe watching the students wheel her around the stage without ever having rehearsed it.

"I cried. I cried for all of them. I was so proud of every kid on that stage," director Brooke Snow said.

The students said it is proof that the show really can go on as long as you work together.

"I have learned perseverance will get you anywhere you need to go. And this community that I have created with all of my friends will definitely be some lifelong friendships," Souliotis said.

Souliotis is only 13 years old, but said she is already planning to talk about this experience in a college essay. She also hopes to return to the stage in another production in the fall.