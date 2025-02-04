‘I want my cat back': Identity of adopted pet sparks dispute in North Attleborough

Charles Arienti of North Attleborough, Massachusetts, has had his cat, Astro, for three years.

He and one of his three children rely on Astro, a Siamese flame point, for emotional support.

Astro took off one day last summer.

"I'm just depressed," said Arienti. "I have had him since he was born."

Arienti says he searched and searched, calling North Attleborough Animal Control multiple times.

"Anytime I called, they said they didn't have any cat like him," he said.

In January, Arienti heard about a post on the animal control's Facebook page from August.

There was an announcement that a very similar looking cat had been found and adopted out.

Arienti believes it's Astro because it's a rare breed, has a similar color pattern, and he says it appears to have a lazy eye like Astro. And according to town documents, it was found along the pond behind Arienti's home.

"He is unique," said Arienti. "He is a flame point, so he is white with orange tips and orange stripe tail, and he does have one lazy eye."

Town officials tell NBC10 Boston their experts believe the cat, which they named Nirvana, is at least 12 years old. Astro was only 3.

The town issued the following statement:

"The North Attleborough Animal Shelter adhered to all legal requirements regarding the adoption of a Siamese cat, Nirvana, who was brought to the shelter on July 9, 2024. Following our policies and procedures, we ensured that Nirvana received the necessary care and remained in our shelter for a sufficient period. This allowed anyone who may have lost the cat the opportunity to come forward before the cat was adopted on August 26, 2024.

"Mr. Arienti did not visit or speak to anyone at the shelter until January 2, 2025. During his conversation with shelter employees, he claimed that his cat was between 2 and 3 years old.

"Our records, including veterinary assessments, indicate that Nirvana is between 12 and 15 years old. While we understand Mr. Arienti's confusion, the available information supports that Nirvana and Mr. Arienti's cat are not the same."

The town says nobody claimed the cat during the nearly 50 days between the time the cat was turned in and adopted, which is something Arienti disputes.

"I asked them if they had any update," said Arienti. "I told them the type of cat it was, the marks. Each time they said they would call or get in touch with me if they found anything like him."

Jennifer Lee, a licensed animal health and behaviorist, says she's confident Astro and Nirvana are the same based on where the animal was found, the similar characteristics, and no other reports of such a rare breed being lost in the area.

Lee, who's also a lost cat tracker, believes the cat that was found is the same age as Astro.

"You can tell the cat is a young cat, and I also had a vet that looked at," said Lee. "And asked her the age, if she could judge the age by the video, and she said this cat was definitely a baby, under 3."

Arienti says he'd like to get a DNA test on the cat and will consider legal action against the town if it doesn't agree to it.

"I want my cat back," said Arienti. "He's a part of my family, it feels like I lost a kid."