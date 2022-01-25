‘I Want to Know the Truth': Harmony Montgomery's Mom Seeks Answers From Court

Harmony Montgomery's mom wants answers.

"It proves who dropped the ball," said Crystal Sorey, who went to the courthouse in Lawrence, Massachusetts, Tuesday to pursue the court records in her daughter's custody case. "I want to get the truth out."

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and the choose the alerts you want.

She wants to know why a judge awarded custody of her daughter in 2019 to Harmony's father, Adam Montgomery, in Manchester, New Hampshire.

"I want to know the truth, what led to this, why they chose to give this monster my child," she said.

New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu recently blasted the Massachusetts judge for placing Harmony with "a monstrous drug dealer."

Sununu says the judge moved too quickly before a proper home study was completed.

Both Massachusetts and New Hampshire have launched independent investigations into Harmony's case.

"I feel like there's a lot of feet dragging," said Sorey. "Trying to cover for themselves or whatever it is."

Sorey's attempt to pull the records comes one day after New Hampshire authorities revealed Harmony was living in a car with her father, stepmother and half siblings around the time she was last seen in late 2019.

"It breaks my heart," said Sorey. "Every little detail that comes out, everything that I keep hearing that she went through, because she didn't deserve any of it."

The court records in the custody case are confidential – even Sorey wasn't allowed access when she tried Tuesday.

"So I have to walk out of here with my head held high, even though I'm dying inside," said Sorey. "Every minute that she's gone."