ICE arrests woman wanted in Taiwan

U.S. Customs and Immigration Enforcement says it worked with the Needham Police Department to arrest a woman wanted by Taiwanese authorities on allegations of embezzlement, fraud and drug crimes

By Mike Pescaro

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement via AP

Immigration officials and police in Massachusetts arrested a woman wanted in Taiwan last month.

U.S. Customs and Immigration Enforcement said Tuesday in a press release that the woman, whose name was not released, was arrested "during a targeted enforcement action" on Thursday, Jan. 23, with the help of the Needham Police Department.

According to ICE Boston, the woman is wanted by authorities in Taiwan on allegations of embezzlement, fraud and drug crimes.

ICE says the woman entered the U.S. legally in May of 2019 as a temporary visitor, but did not leave as required by August of that year.

"Arresting this foreign fugitive and criminal alien underscores the importance of our collaboration with local law enforcement to safeguard public safety and uphold the integrity of our immigration system," Patricia Hyde, acting director of the ICE Boston field office, said in a statement.

The woman will remain in the custody of immigration authorities until her removal, ICE said.

