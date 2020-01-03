Ice Castles to Open in NH

Local
A popular New Hampshire attraction will offer a frosty reception next week.

The Ice Castles in North Woodstock will open at 4 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 10. Tickets go on sale Monday morning.

"Ice artisans have been battling above average temperatures this winter, but despite the mild season, organizers are busy getting the attraction ready for next Friday's grand opening," the company said in a statement. "Artisans have spent the last four weeks dripping, shaping and hand-placing icicles to create the life-size fairytale playground."

This is the sixth winter for the Ice Castles in New Hampshire. There are also locations in Colorado, Minnesota, Utah and Wisconsin, as well as one in the Canadian province of Alberta.

Tickets will be available on the Ice Castles' website.

