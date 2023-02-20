Ice Fishermen Try Their Luck as Cold Temperatures Hit Maine

The warm weather slowed down, but didn't stop, the ice fishing season in Maine.

As NEWSCENTER Maine reports, the annual ice fishing derby at Somerset SnowFest took place Sunday at Lake George Regional Park in Skowhegan.

A warm start to winter kept ice from being thick enough to enjoy the sport safely, but colder temperatures in February have helped it along.

Public safety officials note that it is essential to pay attention to ice thickness for safety. A thickness of at least four inches is recommended for ice fishing.

Three ice fishermen died in separate incidents in Vermont after falling through the ice this winter.

For ice fishing safety tips, click here.