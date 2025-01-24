ICE says it arrested Haitian national convicted of crimes Wednesday in Boston

Federal immigration officials said Friday that they had arrested a Haitian national who was previously convicted of 17 criminal charges in Massachusetts.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement's Enforcement and Removal Operations Boston office said 25-year-old Wisteguens Jean Quely Charles was arrested Wednesday in Boston.

ICE's press release Friday said Charles "entered the U.S. lawfully July 13, 2013 in Miami, Florida," but "violated the terms of his lawful admission."

"Mr. Charles is illegally present the United States and has consistently broken our laws causing significant harm to the residents of Massachusetts," acting Field Office Director Patricia H. Hyde. "ERO Boston will not tolerate the repeated victimization of our New England neighborhoods. We will continue our mission to apprehend such illegal alien offenders and remove them from our communities."

ICE said Charles had been charged in a series of crimes committed between August of 2022 and August of 2024, being found guilty of charges including possession, intent to distribute and distribution of drugs; possession of a firearm and ammunition without a permit; assault and battery with a dangerous weapon; assault and battery; trespassing and resisting arrest. He was also convicted of carrying a separate dangerous weapon, being brass knuckles, according to the federal agency.

Immigration officials did not say where in Boston Charles was arrested Wednesday. But law enforcement personnel wearing vests marked "POLICE — federal agent" were seen going door-to-door in an operation in East Boston that day, with at least one person being taken into custody.

Charles remains in the custody of ICE, which says he was issued a notice to appear before a U.S. Department of Justice immigration judge.

President Donald Trump's actions on immigration, including allowing ICE to make arrests in sensitive places like schools and churches, have had many in Massachusetts on edge.

Gov. Maura Healey gave a measured response Thursday to what has occurred so far in Massachusetts.

"It's in the normal work that federal law enforcement does, and that ICE does, in terms of removing threats to the community, specifically those who have engaged in criminal activity," said Healey.