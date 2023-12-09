Icy roads in Maine cause 20 highway crashes in one day

Winter weather is upon Maine and icy roads are proving to be treacherous.

Black ice on Interstate 95 north of Waterville to the greater Bangor area was the culprit of eight crashes early afternoon on Saturday. No one was injured in the crashes, but Maine police shut down the interstate southbound from mile 174 to 159 as they responded, leading to heavy traffic delays.

A short time later police responded to 12 more crashes and slide offs at mile 188 southbound in Bangor. Police say one person was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The speed limit was reduced to 45 MPH in the area to help commuters navigate the icy roads.