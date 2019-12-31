Local
Hanson

Icy New Year’s Eve Water Rescue in Hanson

By Nathalie Sczublewski

Emergency responders were called to rescue people from an overturned boat in Hanson, Massachusetts, hours before the new year rang in on Tuesday, authorities said.

Crews found an overturned boat and people at Maquan Pond, according to the Hanson Fire Department. Crews were using ice rescue suits and ice rescue sleds to retrieve the people in the water.

It wasn't immediately clear if anyone was hurt, although firefighters said two ambulances were called to the scene.

This story is developing. 

