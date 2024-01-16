Illegal weapons found after Mass. man choked girlfriend, RI prosecutors say

A Massachusetts man was found with three illegally altered rifles and 62 large-capacity magazines after choking his girlfriend at a home in Rhode Island in May, prosecutors said Tuesday.

The weapons and ammunition came to light after Yaran Drawbridge allegedly putting his girlfriend in a chokehold at during a domestic violence incident at a home in Johnston, Rhode Island, on May 4. Drawbridge, 42, turned himself in to authorities the next day, according to the Rhode Island Attorney General's Office.

Officers called about the alleged domestic violence incident found the woman at a neighboring house, prosecutors said. She said she'd escaped the alleged assault through a bathroom window at the home on Juniper Lane after Drawbridge assaulted her, including putting her in a chokehold.

She also said that Drawbridge had multiple guns, according to prosecutors, and officers, believing he was inside, went in and saw more than one kind of large-capacity magazine for ammunition, as well as other gun paraphernalia in the basement.

Drawbridge wasn't at the home, and the alleged victim told officers that Drawbridge had another home, in Holden, Massachusetts. Local police contacted their counterparts in Holden and obtained an arrest warrant; a subsequent search turned up the three rifles with shortened barrels and the 62 magazines containing at least three different kinds of ammunition, prosecutors said.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, contact the National Domestic Violence Hotline by calling 1-800-799-SAFE (7233), visiting www.thehotline.org or texting LOVEIS to 22522.

Drawbridge was charged Dec. 4 with two counts of domestic assault, one count of disorderly conduct and 65 gun and ammunition counts, prosecutors said. He's due in Providence County Superior Court next month; it wasn't immediately clear if he had an attorney who could speak to the charges.