IMAGES: Hundreds Protest Massachusetts Flu Vaccine Mandate

Hundreds gathered at the Massachusetts State House Sunday to rally against
Gov. Charlie Baker's mandate that students returning to school receive the flu vaccine.
Students at Massachusetts schools from kindergarten up to universities -- as well as children at least 6 months old in day care -- are mandated to get the flu vaccine by the end of the year if they plan to be around others, state health officials announced Wednesday.
6 photos
1/6
BOSTON, MA – AUGUST 30: Anti-vaccine activists protest and hold signs in front of the Massachusetts State House against Governor Charlie Baker’s mandate that all Massachusetts school students enrolled in child care, pre-school, K-12, and post-secondary institutions must receive the flu vaccine this year on August 30, 2020 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Scott Eisen/Getty Images)
2/6
BOSTON, MA – AUGUST 30: Anti-vaccine activists hold signs in front of the Massachusetts State House during a protest against Governor Charlie Baker’s mandate that all Massachusetts school students enrolled in child care, pre-school, K-12, and post-secondary institutions must receive the flu vaccine this year on August 30, 2020 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Scott Eisen/Getty Images)
3/6
BOSTON, MA – AUGUST 30: An Anti-vaccine activist holds up signs in front of the Massachusetts State House during a protest against Governor Charlie Baker’s mandate that all Massachusetts school students enrolled in child care, pre-school, K-12, and post-secondary institutions must receive the flu vaccine this year on August 30, 2020 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Scott Eisen/Getty Images)
4/6
BOSTON, MA – AUGUST 30: Anti-vaccine activists protest and hold signs in front of the Massachusetts State House against Governor Charlie Baker’s mandate that all Massachusetts school students enrolled in child care, pre-school, K-12, and post-secondary institutions must receive the flu vaccine this year on August 30, 2020 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Scott Eisen/Getty Images)
5/6
BOSTON, MA – AUGUST 30: Anti-vaccine activists protest and hold signs in front of the Massachusetts State House against Governor Charlie Baker’s mandate that all Massachusetts school students enrolled in child care, pre-school, K-12, and post-secondary institutions must receive the flu vaccine this year on August 30, 2020 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Scott Eisen/Getty Images)
6/6
BOSTON, MA – AUGUST 30: Anti-vaccine activists hold up signs during a protest in front of the Massachusetts State House against Governor Charlie Baker’s mandate that all Massachusetts school students enrolled in child care, pre-school, K-12, and post-secondary institutions must receive the flu vaccine this year on August 30, 2020 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Scott Eisen/Getty Images)