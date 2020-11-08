Impaired Driver Facing Slew of Charges After Passenger Killed in NH Crash

A 40-year-old New Hampshire man is facing a litany of charges after he allegedly lost control of his vehicle while driving intoxicated, resulting in a crash that killed his passenger Saturday afternoon in Hampton Falls.

New Hampshire State Police say Earl Ganoe Jr., of Seabrook, was driving while intoxicated just before noon when he lost control of his Mercedes C300, causing it to strike a guardrail, a rock wall and ultimately a utility pole.

Ganoe was driving without a valid license at the time of the crash, police say, and this wasn't his first time behind the wheel while impaired, according to the charges he's facing.

Following the crash, Ganoe was arrested and charged with negligent homicide, manslaughter, aggravated DWI, DWI subsequent offense, reckless conduct, falsifying physical evidence, operating after suspension and operating without a valid license.

State troopers responded around 11:40 a.m. to the area of 39 Kensington Road for a report of a motor vehicle crash. The passenger in Ganoe's car died from their injuries, police said. The victim's name is being withheld pending family notification and no other details were provided.

Ganoe was taken to Exeter Hospital for injuries he sustained in the crash, and he was later arrested at the hospital, police said.

While alcohol appears to be a factor in the crash, police say all aspects of it, including the cause, remain under investigation.

Traffic was diverted for nearly four hours after the crash, while the area of Kensington Road remained closed for a police investigation.

Anyone with information related to this crash is asked to contact Trooper First Class Daniel Quartulli at 603-223-8993 or by email at daniel.r.quartulli@dos.nh.gov.