Impaired Driver Hits Cruiser, Hurting Mass. State Trooper, Police Say

An impaired driver slammed into a Massachusetts State Police cruiser in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood overnight, injuring a trooper inside, officials said Friday.

Both the driver and the trooper are expected to survive the crash, which took place at the intersection of Gallivan Boulevard and Dorchester Avenue, state police said. They shared an image of a silver car with some damage to its side.

The driver, who wasn't identified, was found by troopers at the scene to have been under the influence. She was arrested, police said.

An MSP Trooper suffered non-life threatening injuries overnight when his cruiser was hit by an impaired driver at the intersection of Gallivan Blvd. & Dorchester Ave. in Boston. Responding Troopers determined the female operator of the other vehicle was OUI and she was arrested. pic.twitter.com/GV5YxJvBdv — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) June 3, 2022

It wasn't immediately clear how serious the state trooper's injuries were.