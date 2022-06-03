Local

dorchester

Impaired Driver Hits Cruiser, Hurting Mass. State Trooper, Police Say

The driver, who wasn't identified, was found by troopers at the scene to have been under the influence, according to Massachusetts State Police

By Asher Klein

A vehicle that allegedly hit a Massachusetts State Police cruiser, officials said Friday, June 3, 2022.
Handout

An impaired driver slammed into a Massachusetts State Police cruiser in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood overnight, injuring a trooper inside, officials said Friday.

Both the driver and the trooper are expected to survive the crash, which took place at the intersection of Gallivan Boulevard and Dorchester Avenue, state police said. They shared an image of a silver car with some damage to its side.

The driver, who wasn't identified, was found by troopers at the scene to have been under the influence. She was arrested, police said.

It wasn't immediately clear how serious the state trooper's injuries were.

