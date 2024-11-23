Improving conditions as rain leaves New England on Saturday evening

We finally say goodbye to the system which provided us with much needed rainfall as it slowly pulls away east of New England this afternoon. The region isn’t totally free and clear of precipitation as we’ll continue to see lingering rain showers over downeast Maine along with higher elevations snow across northern New England’s mountains.

Though the latest drought monitor which was issued early Thursday morning indicates much of the region experiencing severe to extreme drought conditions, the past 48 hours rainfall totals will definitely put a dent in that with many communities receiving over 1 1/2'” to 2” of rain, Boston’s latest total was just north of 2” of rain! To put that into perspective, before this storm, Boston had only received 2.34” of rain since September 1st.

The rest of this afternoon will feature improving conditions as drier air works in via a northwest wind gusting over 30 mph at times. Expect clouds to linger a bit longer along the coast with the threat for a passing shower or sprinkle through this evening. Highs will reach the mid to upper 40s south, low to mid 40s north…gusty northwest wind will make it feel cooler.

Other than mountain snow showers overnight tonight, the rest of the region will be mainly dry with a gusty northwest wind persisting with gusts over 30 mph. Lows will be mostly in 30s to around 40.

Dry, windy, and seasonable Sunday with sunshine and a few passing afternoon clouds. A gusty northwest wind will make it feel a bit colder with gusts over 35 mph during the afternoon. Highs mid to upper 40s south, upper 30s to low 40s north where we’ll see some higher elevation snow showers continuing.

We start the shortened holiday work and school week off dry and close to seasonable with temps in the 40s and 50s. More rain showers move in early Tuesday, snow across the higher elevations in northern New England, and exit Tuesday night. Dry and cooler Wednesday with highs in the 40s.

The big question is what happens late in the day Thanksgiving into Black Friday! Forecast models have been consistent indicating that low pressure will develop close to New England during the period delivering a dose of rain and snow to portions of the area…that’s what we know.

What we don’t know is the storm’s exact track and intensity which will determine where the rain/snow line will setup, or if the storm has a considerable impact on the area or not. Again, with models in pretty good agreement the past several days, it’s looking more likely that inland locations will see a mostly snow scenario with rain changing to snow closer to the coast. We’ll be monitoring it closely, but in the meantime, it may be a good time to dust off those snow shovels and give those snowblowers a courtesy start!

Have a great afternoon!