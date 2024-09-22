Improving conditions during first day of fall in New England

Happy First Day of Fall!

Improving conditions this afternoon as a strong coastal low finally pulls away from New England. A high surf advisory remains in effect through 8pm from Rhode Island to the mid-coast of Maine with breakers reaching 5-10 feet in height, we may also see some minor coastal flooding during this afternoon’s high tide cycle from around noontime through 6pm, especially in the usually prone low-lying communities!

An onshore flow will keep us under the clouds today along the coast with a few spot showers and sprinkles sneaking through from time to time, but overall, we’re not expecting much more measurable rain going forward.

North-northeast winds will also crank up a bit this afternoon with gusts over 25mph along the coast with some higher gusts possible across the Cape and Islands. High temps reach the low to mid 60s coast, mid to upper 60s well inland.

An onshore flow will keep a lot of clouds in play as we start off the new work week, a rogue shower/sprinkle possible Monday. Highs both Monday and Tuesday in the mid 60s coast, upper 60s inland.

The middle to late week period is looking unsettled with rain showers arriving late in the day Wednesday and sticking around through Thursday, perhaps into Friday if a frontal boundary stalls over the region…temps will remain on the mild side with highs mostly in the mid 60s.

Have a great day!