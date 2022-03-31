In Boston, Chris Rock Takes Stage for First Time Since Oscars Incident

Fans seem to have liked Chris Rock's show at Boston's Wilbur Theater, his first public appearance since the incident at the Oscars.

Rock made no great revelations on Wednesday, despite two sold out performances, days after he was slapped by Will Smith in a highly-publicized event stemming from a joke Rock had made about Smith's wife.

After arriving at the theater late in the afternoon, Rock said he wrote his whole show before the slap and didn’t have much to say about it right now.

"I don't have a bunch of s*** about what happened, so if you came to hear that, I have a whole show I wrote before this weekend," Rock said.

While fans appeared to have enjoyed Rock's show on the whole, there were mixed reactions to him not further addressing the slap heard round the world, which he said he's still processing.

"I was so glad he didn’t talk about the slap, he just went on with the show he prepared and it was fantastic," one fan said.

"I was expecting for Chris to say a lot more than he did, so, a little disappointed," added another.

Rock has two more shows scheduled for the Wilbur this week, on Thursday and Friday.