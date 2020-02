Police in Augusta, Maine arrested a person for driving a lawn mower under the influence this week — in the dead of winter.

According to the police department’s Facebook page, it is not uncommon to arrest a lawn-mower driver for operating under the influence.

“As seen on Facebook “Although it’s not uncommon to make an arrest on a lawnmower for an OUI, it has been known to... Posted by Augusta Maine Police Department on Monday, February 10, 2020

Although the lawn-mower OUI was not a first, police said the arrest was atypical for winter.