In landmark vote, Cambridge OKs 4-story apartments citywide

By Greg Ryan

Lab vacancy in the Cambridge submarket rose from 2.1% to 9.8% in the span of a year.

The Cambridge City Council gave final approval Monday to a proposal to allow the construction of four-story residential buildings citywide, one of the most aggressive pro-housing zoning measures undertaken by a U.S. city in recent years.

The initiative abolishes single-family-only zoning in Cambridge. Going forward, developers will be able to build multifamily properties of up to four stories, without a special permit, in all of the city's residential areas. They can go two stories higher if they include income-restricted housing.

