In Maine, a Push to Reclassify Alternatives to Milk

Politicians want to prevent the misuse of dairy terms on products that don't contain dairy

Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, points toward the elevator as she arrives, Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020, on Capitol Hill in Washington, for the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump on charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.

Maine's two U.S. senators are among a group of lawmakers pushing for the federal government to crack down on the use of dairy terms on plant-based products.

Republican Sen. Susan Collins and independent Sen. Angus King want U.S. Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Stephen Hahn to work with the Congress to prevent what they see as misuse of dairy terms on products that contain no dairy.

Collins and King joined a bipartisan group of seven senators in asking for Hahn's help. The senators say the use of dairy terms such as milk on "imitation products in the marketplace" is confusing.

