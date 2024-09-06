In Somerville, triple-deckers are mounting a comeback

The triple-decker is making a comeback in Somerville.

In November, the city loosened the rules around the construction of three-family homes as part of its plan to comply with the MBTA Communities law. The buildings proliferated around Greater Boston in the late 1800s and early 1900s, offering up affordable housing to immigrants and working-class families. But a century or so ago, many places banned or limited their construction, often in a bid to keep out those same groups.

More on this story from Boston Business Journal