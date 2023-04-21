Local

Bristol County

Incident Being Investigated at Mass. Jail

Cardboard was seen covering windows inside a

By Asher Klein

police tape
NBC 7

An incident was under investigation at the House of Corrections in Dartmouth, Massachusetts, Friday.

The Bristol County Sheriff's Office confirmed to NBC affiliate WJAR that it was responding to the incident but didn't share more details.

Cardboard was seen covering windows inside a building.

NBC10 Boston has reached out to the Bristol County Sheriff's Office for more information.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

This developing news story will be updated when more information is available.

This article tagged under:

Bristol Countyjail
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner Politics
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us