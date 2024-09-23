Increased police presence at Chelmsford High School after threat

There will be an increased police presence at the high school in Chelmsford, Massachusetts, this week after a threat was made last week.

Chelmsford police say they are investigating the threat that was made against Chelmsford High School. The department was notified Friday morning that the threat had been found in a school bathroom.

Police say they do not consider the threat to be credible at this time and do not believe there is an ongoing danger to the school community. Despite that, police will add patrols this week out of an abundance of caution as the investigation remains active.

"Our department and the Chelmsford Public Schools share a close relationship and the view that student safety is our first priority," Chief Colin Spence said in a statement. "We take each and every threat such as this extremely seriously. Even if a threat is not credible, it creates fear and anxiety and should not be minimized."

Police did not share any specifics about the threat. An investigation is ongoing.