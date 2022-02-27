Incredible Video Shows Tractor Trailer Plunge Off Bridge Into Charles River

Video released Sunday from the State Police Association of Massachusetts shows the moment a tractor trailer carrying U.S. mail plunged nearly 50 feet off a bridge, slamming into the icy Charles River near the ramp from Interstate 95 to Interstate 90 in Weston, Massachusetts.

The video, captured from a nearby boat dock, shows the terrifying crash Saturday. Shockingly, the truck driver fortunately managed to escape injury.

Not knowing how to swim, he got out of the truck's cab before it became partially submerged under water, and waited on top of the truck until firefighters arrived to help him.

The video was released Sunday by the State Police Association of Massachusetts.

Weston Deputy Fire Chief Justin Woodside said firefighters were quick to respond because they were already out on the road in the area, shoveling hydrants from Friday's snowfall.

"We were able to make an effective rescue," Woodside said. "Our two members went in with suits and we got him and it took about maybe four minutes or so upon arrival."

The man was taken to Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston to be evaluated but no injuries were reported, state police said.

Massachusetts State Police and the Weston Fire Department said the tractor trailer crossed over a ramp before plunging over the bridge and into the water below, near the ramp from I-95 to the Massachusetts Turnpike.

The truck was transporting mail for the U.S. Postal Service in Brockton, and U.S. postal inspectors responded to the crash scene later Saturday. Weston's deputy fire chief said the postal inspector would take care of all the packages that crews couldn't recover from the river.

Heavy duty tows were called to the scene to help remove the truck from the water, which came out in pieces. Video showed the vehicle was rigged to a crane on the highway ramp, and it remained an exceptionally active scene as crews continued their recovery efforts late Saturday.

Drivers were asked to avoid the area of Route 128 north near Route 30, and the Mass. Pike to Route 128 north while all of this unfolded Saturday.

Exit 39 for the Mass. Pike (I-90) Weston from I-95 north remained closed for more than 10 hours following the incident. The Massachusetts Department of Transportation said the ramp reopened just before 10:30 p.m.

An investigation is ongoing.