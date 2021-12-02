Local

chelsea

Indoor Mask Mandate Implemented in Chelsea, Effective Friday

The mandate had already been in effect at schools, city hall, the senior center and library in Chelsea

By Jake Levin

Health officials in Chelsea have implemented an indoor mask mandate in the city, effective 5 a.m. Friday.

The mandate, which was already in effect at schools, city hall, the senior center and library, was ordered by the Chelsea Board of Health and will now apply to all other indoor public spaces and private businesses.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The order covers restaurants, performance venues, retail shops, places of worship, health and fitness establishments, social clubs and municipal buildings.

More local coverage

Boston Red Sox 9 hours ago

Red Sox Bring Back Jackie Bradley Jr., Trade Hunter Renfroe to Brewers

Massachusetts 2 hours ago

Here's How the US Plans to Fight Omicron Variant, Winter COVID Surge

No mask mandate is in effect for residents outdoors in Chelsea.

In addition, the city offered a reminder of its free vaccination clinic on Tuesdays from 4 to 7 p.m. at 318 Broadway. Chelsea Public Schools announced a vaccination for younger students on Saturday from 1 to 5 p.m. at Mary C. Burke Elementary.

This article tagged under:

chelseaMassachusettsCOVID-19coronavirus in massachusettsmask mandate
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us