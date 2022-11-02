Infant ‘Appears Unharmed', Man in Custody After Reported South Station Kidnapping

Correction: An alert for this story misstated the child's age
An infant is believed to be safe after police said they were investigating a possible kidnapping from Boston's South Station.
Just before 8:30 p.m., the MBTA Transit Police said they were looking for a 1-month-old boy and a red Chevrolet Suburban.
At 9 p.m., police said the vehicle had been stopped in Medford, and that the child was being evaluated "but appears unharmed." A man was taken into custody.
Police later said that a male relative had been accused of forcefully taking the child from his mother.