Infant ‘Appears Unharmed', Man in Custody After Reported South Station Kidnapping

Correction: An alert for this story misstated the child's age

An infant is believed to be safe after police said they were investigating a possible kidnapping from Boston's South Station.

Just before 8:30 p.m., the MBTA Transit Police said they were looking for a 1-month-old boy and a red Chevrolet Suburban.

At 9 p.m., police said the vehicle had been stopped in Medford, and that the child was being evaluated "but appears unharmed." A man was taken into custody.

Vehicle stopped in Medford. 1 male placed in custody. 1 month old baby being evaluated by EMS but appears unharmed. Thanks to everyone who RT !!!!! https://t.co/IwG01U6aSD — MBTA Transit Police (@MBTATransitPD) November 3, 2022

Police later said that a male relative had been accused of forcefully taking the child from his mother.