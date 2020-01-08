Influenza Now in All 16 Maine Counties, Health Officials Say

Maine health officials say cases of influenza have been found in all 16 of the state's counties and it is now considered widespread.

In the current season that began in the fall and will last into spring, 90 people in the state have been hospitalized with the flu and 1,287 people have tested positive.

The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention says the number is likely an underrepresentation of the number of people who have been infected.

Officials say the best way to avoid the flu is to get vaccinated and take other precautions to stay healthy.

"Influenza is unpredictable and, in some cases, deadly," Nirav D. Shah, Director of the Maine Centers for Disease Control said in a statement. "The most effective way to prevent the spread of influenza is to get vaccinated, and it's not too late to get a flu shot."

So far this season, there have been six flu-related deaths in Maine, according to health officials.