Local

bald eagle

Injured Bald Eagle Rescued by First Responders in West Newbury, Mass.

The first responders got the injured eagle to a local wildlife rehab center, which later transported the eagle to Tufts University Cummings Veterinary Medical Center in Grafton for treatment

By Matt Fortin

Injured Bald Eagle Along Banks of Merrimack River
West Newbury Police

An injured bald eagle was rescued from the banks of the Merrimack River in West Newbury Sunday thanks to a team effort by police, animal control and a 911 dispatcher.

Two West Newbury officers responded to the report of the injured bird just after 2 p.m. Sunday, in an area along the Merrimack on River Road. Police Sgt. Rich Parenteau and Officer Matt Dixon found the eagle in a brush-covered area, before calling in Animal Control Officer Kayla Provencher for more help.

A dispatcher for the town, Bob Pierce, also showed up to help since he has experience helping eagles in his own yard.

Pierce entered the water to ensure the eagle wouldn't get scared and try to flee into the river, while Provencher used a long net, some blankets and towels to catch the bird. The pair then worked together to get the bird in an animal crate without further hurting it.

The first responders got the injured eagle to a local wildlife rehab center, which later transported the eagle to Tufts University Cummings Veterinary Medical Center in Grafton for treatment.

"We respond to a wide variety of emergencies in West Newbury, and I am proud of the teamwork that was on display during this complex call," Newbury Police Chief Michael Dwyer said in a news release. "Our dispatchers, police officers and animal control take pride in their service to our community."

