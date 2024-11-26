Dog injured in New York plane crash that killed pilot being treated in Connecticut

One of the two dogs that survived a plane crash in New York that killed the pilot who was transporting rescued dogs as well as another dog is being treated in Connecticut.

Whiskey, a 4-month-old Labrador mix, is being treated at Pieper Memorial Emergency & Specialty Hospital in Middletown. He is scheduled to undergo surgery on Wednesday and the veterinary hospital is optimistic about his recovery, according to the veterinary hospital.

The plane crash happened in the Catskill Mountains in New York State on Sunday, NBC News reports.

The pilot, Seuk Kim, 49, of Springfield, Virginia, would fly dogs that were in need of shelter and care to facilities that would take them.

He was flying a Mooney M20J from Maryland to Albany when the crash happened, according to the Greene County Sheriff’s Office in New York.

Officials said they found Kim’s body, a deceased dog and a lab puppy with two broken legs at the scene in a remote area of Windham, New York around 6:10 p.m. Sunday.

A statement from Kim’s family said he was originally from South Korea and “came to this country with little but a dream, and through hard work and perseverance, he built a life of meaning and generosity,” the Associated Press report.

“He was a kind, selfless individual who always went out of his way to help others, no matter the circumstances,” the statement said. “His legacy will live on in the countless lives he touched, both human and animal,” it added.

“We would like to express our deepest sympathies to Suek Kim’s family and friends during this incredibly difficult time. Suek’s dedication to rescuing animals was truly extraordinary, and this tragedy is a profound loss for everyone who knew him and for the animal rescue community at large,” Pieper Memorial posted on Facebook.

The other dog that was on the plane was missing. As investigators were at the scene, they found it suffering from minor injuries.

Hyer Ground Rescue along with PAW (Partners for Animal Welfare) transported the dog for veterinary care.

Pieper Memorial said, “this heartbreaking event has profoundly affected the Animal Shelter of Schoharie Valley, an organization that dedicates itself to rescuing and caring for animals in need.”

The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board were investigating the crash, according to the AP.

Visibility was poor on Sunday and Kim sought permission to change his altitude due to turbulence before the crash, Greene County Sheriff Peter Kusminsky told the AP.

The plane crashed in woods a couple of miles from the nearest road. Rescuers located the wreckage before midnight in woods covered by about a foot of snow, according to the sheriff.