Local

New Hampshire

Injured Hiker Rescued After Falling Off Ledge at Night in NH

The hiker was seriously injured and was flown by medical helicopter to a Massachusetts hospital early Monday morning

A file image of Monadnock Mountain Peak in New Hampshire's Monadnock State Park.

A Massachusetts hiker was seriously injured and had to be rescued after falling off a rock ledge in Monadnock State Park while hiking at night, officials said Monday.

Jennifer Publicover, 40, of Winchendon, Massachusetts, called 911 Sunday at 8:25 p.m. to report that she was on the White Arrow Trail and didn’t have a light source but her cell phone died after speaking with a conservation for less than a minute, the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department said. She started to panic and decided to hike down the trail in the dark when she fell off the roughly 20-foot-high rock ledge onto rocks below, the department said.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Conservation officers found her at 10 p.m. and discovered that she was seriously injured. Other rescuers were called in and she was carried in a litter to a waiting pickup truck that transferred her to an ambulance. She was flown by medical helicopter to a Massachusetts hospital early Monday morning.

Local

PPE 23 mins ago

Mass. Hospital Worker Spots Shipment of Counterfeit Face Masks

Massachusetts 40 mins ago

Driver Dies After Crashing Into Brick Wall in Lowell

“This incident is a good reminder to all people recreating in the outdoors to prepare for the unexpected, hike with a partner or group, and carry the necessary equipment. Never rely on a cellular phone for rescue,” the department said in a written release.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

New HampshireMassachusettsHiker
Meet the Team Vote: Polls & Trivia Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us