Injuries reported after 2-car crash in Duxbury

There were injuries reported Saturday night after a two-car crash in Duxbury, Massachusetts.

The Duxbury Fire Department advised people to use caution in the area of Summer and Franklin streets, where crews were on scene of a motor vehicle accident involving two cars.

At least two patients were transported to the hospital, according to the fire department. There was no immediate word on the extent of their injuries.

All firefighters were recalled from their homes to cover the town, the fire department said.

Further details were not provided, including if the weather or wet road conditions played a role in the crash.