Injuries Reported After Small Plane Crashes at Vermont's Morrisville-Stowe State Airport

A small plane crashed at Vermont's Morrisville-Stowe State Airport Thursday morning, injuring two people, state police said.

The single-engine plane crashed on a runway just before 11:30 a.m. while practicing touch-and-go landings, NBC 5 reported.

The two injured were taken by medical helicopter to the University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington where their injuries were said to be "moderate to severe," according to state police.

The cause of the crash is being investigated by the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board.