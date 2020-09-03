Local

small plane crash

Injuries Reported After Small Plane Crashes at Vermont's Morrisville-Stowe State Airport

The cause of the crash was being investigated by the FAA and NTSB

By Melissa Buja

Morrisville-Stowe Vermont plane crash
Vermont State Police

A small plane crashed at Vermont's Morrisville-Stowe State Airport Thursday morning, injuring two people, state police said.

The single-engine plane crashed on a runway just before 11:30 a.m. while practicing touch-and-go landings, NBC 5 reported.

The two injured were taken by medical helicopter to the University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington where their injuries were said to be "moderate to severe," according to state police.

The cause of the crash is being investigated by the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board.

