Inmate dies after fight at Suffolk County House of Correction

An inmate at the Suffolk County House of Correction died after a fight with his cellmate early Wednesday morning.

The Suffolk County District Attorney's Office confirmed Thursday that it was investigating the death. A day later, the Suffolk County Sheriff's Department identified the man who was killed as 45-year-old Carl Taylor.

The fight happened around 3 a.m. Wednesday, the sheriff's office said. Staff separated Taylor and the other inmate, whose name has not been released.

According to the sheriff's office, Taylor allowed medical staff to treat a cut to his lip, but refused further assessment and was held in the Medical Housing Unit for observation.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Authorities say staff conducting security rounds about five minutes later found Taylor to be unresponsive.

"Responding staff began administering life-saving techniques before Emergency Medical Services arrived to transport Mr. Taylor to Boston Medical Center, where he was pronounced deceased" just before 5 a.m., the sheriff's office wrote in a press release Friday.

The South Bay facility, on Bradston Street, houses male and female inmates with sentences of under 2 and a half years, according to its website.

The Suffolk County Sheriff's Department said Taylor was being held on charges of assault and battery and intimidating a witness out of Bristol County Superior Court.

The Boston Police Department is taking part in the investigation, the sheriff's office said Friday. Prosecutors said the previous day that no arrests had been made.