An inmate serving a 17-year sentence for gross sexual assault in Maine died in custody on Thursday, authorities announced.

Matthew Fleury, 51, died early Thursday morning at 12:55 a.m. at the Maine State Prison in Warren, Maine.

The cause of his death has not been announced, but officials said it was not related to COVID-19. The state police and medical examiner's office were notified, officials said.

Fleury had been serving his sentence since September 2007.