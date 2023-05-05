Inmate Who Shot Deputy in 2013 Escape Attempt at Boston Hospital Pleads Guilty

A man who shot a sheriff's deputy while trying to escape during a medical appointment in Boston 10 years ago pleaded guilty on Friday, officials said.

Forty-seven-year-old Raymond Wallace of Salem has been in the Massachusetts Department of Correction hospital system since being shot during the escape attempt.

The Suffolk County District Attorney's Office said Friday that Wallace had pleaded guilty to multiple assault and battery, firearms and escape charges.

On July 31, 2013, two deputies to Middlesex County Sheriff Peter Koutoujian escorted Wallace to the Massachusetts Eye and Ear Infirmary to be treated for an injury he had suffered in jail.

As NECN reported at the time, Wallace asked to use the restroom, and the deputies freed the inmate's hands while leaving his leg restraints on. When he returned, prosecutors said he slammed one of the officers against the wall and tried to flee.

Authorities said Wallace went for one officer's holstered gun. During a struggle, one of the deputies, Jonathan Persson, was shot in the leg.

Wallace was shot three times, including in the chest. He has spent most of the following decade at the Lemuel Shattuck Hospital Correctional Unit in Boston's Jamaica Plain neighborhood.

Wallace is already serving a 16-18-year sentence for violation of probation in Essex County, prosecutors said. After pleading guilty Friday, a judge sentenced him to 12 years concurrent to the Essex County sentence. He was also ordered to serve two to three years consecutive to the 12-year sentence for the attempted escape charge.

According to the Suffolk County District Attorney's Office, Wallace will not be eligible for parole until March of 2027 at the earliest.