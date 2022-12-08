‘Innocent' Man Attacked, Thrown to Ground Outside of Faneuil Hall Tavern, DA Says

In a case that authorities have called "tragic," a 68-year-old man was reportedly attacked and thrown to the ground outside a bar in Boston's Faneuil Hall area this past weekend.

It happened early Sunday morning in front of J.J. Donovan's Tavern, while the victim was enjoying a family celebration, according to the Suffolk County District Attorney's Office.

Robert Buckley, 43, of Plymouth, was arrested and is being charged with assault and battery on a person over 60 causing bodily harm, a news release from the DA's office said.

A family witness of the attack was able to identify the suspect to police, after officers found a man matching the description provided at Atlantic Avenue and High Street, prosecutors said. The victim of the attack was taken to Mass. General Hospital for a serious neck injury that "could have life-long ramifications," according to the DA's office. The victim may also require plastic surgery for a "severe gash" to his forehead.

“It’s tragic that this innocent man is out celebrating with his family and suddenly ends up on the ground with injuries that could impact the rest of his life, and tragic that it all happened in front of his family," Suffolk County District Attorney Kevin Hayden wrote in the news release. "Our victim witness advocates are in contact with the victim and his family and will stay by their side throughout the course of the prosecution."

Buckley was ordered held in lieu of a $2,000 bail after being arraigned Monday. He is due back in court on Feb. 16 for a probable cause hearing.

Additional details have not been released, including what may have sparked or led up to the attack.