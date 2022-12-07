Intense Fire Breaks Out at Worcester Recycling Plant

Fire crews in Worcester, Massachusetts were watching for hot spots Wednesday morning, after a massive fire broke out at a recycling plant overnight.

Firefighters have been battling the fire for hours, and as of 5 a.m. Wednesday, it was under control. Crews were working to put out hot spots in the large piles of metal scraps at the Schnitzer Recycling Plant, according to a firefighter on scene.

Video captured during the overnight hours showed intense flames and thick black smoke that could be seen for miles. Crews used a crane to pull out heaps of the flaming steel and then sprayed it with water to put the fire out.

The fire started sometime before 9:30 p.m. Tuesday at the recycling plant that's located just off the Massachusetts Turnpike, near the Millbury Line, and is known for recycling scrap metal from the public and businesses. The facility turns the metal into finished steel products, like rebar.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

In Paxton, which is about 20 minutes away, the fire department was getting calls from residents about the smell of burning plastic or metal.

Worcester and Millbury firefighters remained on scene Wednesday morning, and there has been no word on what may have caused the fire yet.