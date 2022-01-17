Local

‘Intense' Storm Creates Messy Monday for Mainers

“The rain kind of hurts your face,” said Marie-Sophie Iredale of Cambridge, Massachusetts, who was visiting Southern Maine lighthouses on Monday

By Dustin Wlodkowski

Depending on where in Maine you might have been on Monday, you may have experienced a windy, rainy or snowy mess -- or some combination of all three.

A high wind warning lingered in the state through the mid-afternoon while roads were layered in slush or snow to varying degrees throughout Monday.

Some flights were cancelled or delayed into and out of the Portland International Jetport but those disruptions had generally subsided by the afternoon.

Meanwhile, cancellations on Casco Bay Lines ferries and State of Maine ferries persisted, though Casco Bay Lines had determined conditions were improved enough to resume operations around 1:00 p.m.

Monday's storm wasn't all about precipitation; it depended where in New England you were.

With many government buildings and schools closed for Martin Luther King Jr. Day, a number of Mainers and visitors drove to parks and other areas to witness coastal flooding.

“The rain kind of hurts your face,” said Marie-Sophie Iredale of Cambridge, Massachusetts, who was visiting Southern Maine lighthouses along with companion, Max Rice.

“Windy, intense, kind of like the movies,” Iredale said of the conditions at Bug Light Park in South Portland.

In total, Maine generally did not exceed 10,000 to 11,000 power outages on Monday.

By roughly 2:00 p.m., sun had emerged in Portland.

