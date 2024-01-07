Weather

INTERACTIVE MAP: Thousands without power across Mass. due to snowstorm

Over 13,000 customers were without electricity in the state as of 7:30 a.m.

By Marc Fortier

NBC Universal, Inc.

Thousands of New Englanders were left without power Sunday as a snowstorm continues to blast the region.

The Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency reported 13,781 customers without electricity as of 7:30 a.m.

Just under 1,000 customers in Connecticut are without power, and only a handful were reported in Rhode Island.

To the north, under 10 customers were without electricity on Sunday morning, and no outages have been reported yet in Maine or Vermont.

This article tagged under:

Weather
