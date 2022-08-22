Local

mbta

Interactive: See How Busy Each Station Closed on the Orange, Green Lines Is

While needed repair work is done on the train lines, some of the city's busiest train stations are losing service

NBC Universal, Inc.

The Orange and Green line closures are underway, and commuters are already feeling the pain.

Shuttle buses and Commuter Rail trains have taken over for trains from Somerville and Malden down to Boston's Forest Hills neighborhoods, and the reconfigured roads are expected to affect drivers as well.

While needed repair work is done on the train lines, some of the city's busiest train stations are losing service.

A graphic noting that readers can submit their experience and questions to NBC10 Boston's social media channels and shareit@nbcboston.com
NBC10 Boston
Click the image to submit photos or videos with NBC10 Boston
Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

They include North Station — the busiest this year by average weekday fare collection — and Downtown Crossing, according to data from the MBTA.

Explore how frequently riders all T subway stations are being used in this interactive map:

Green, Orange Line Closures Affect Some of the T's Busiest Stations

Fares collected on an average weekday by MBTA subway station in 2022

Data as of Note: The data undercounts total subway ridership because it doesn't account for fare evasion or other factors, such as children who ride for free. Source: Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority.
Amy O’Kruk/NBC

The MBTA has set up transit hubs in downtown Boston for shuttle buses to offload. They're at Government Center and Copley Square, near some of the busiest stations. See maps of shuttle routes here.

The Orange and Green lines aren't the busiest T lines — that's the Red Line. But they're the second and third busiest, serving about 105,000 people and 84,000 people on an average recent weekday, according to the MBTA.

And ridership on every MBTA line has been way down from where they were at the start of the pandemic. It even dipped during this January's omicron surge.

More on the Orange Line shutdown

mbta 6 hours ago

Anxious Commuters Navigate First Work Week of Orange Line Shutdown, Green Line Closure

mbta 19 hours ago

A T Shutdown, on Boston's Big Moving Day? ‘It's Going to Be a Mess'

Massachusetts 3 hours ago

What It's Like on the Orange Line Shuttle Buses During 1st Weekday Shutdown

This article tagged under:

mbtaBostongreen lineorange lineCOPLEY SQUARE
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic LX News Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us