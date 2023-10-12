Israel

Interfaith service at Waltham temple offers support for Jewish community

A show of solidarity came for members of the Jewish community at Temple Beth Israel in Waltham, Massachusetts, while a candlelight vigil was held at Lasell University in Newton

By Kirsten Glavin

Jewish communities across Massachusetts continue to come together in solidarity in the wake of Hamas' deadly attacks on Israel.

At an interfaith service Thursday night, Temple Beth Israel in Waltham was filled with prayers as speakers discussed ways to support those innocent lives lost, and of course, each other.

"We are really gratified by the messages of support that we've received, about the opportunities to come together within our community and beyond," said Rabbi Benjamin Chaidell. "And we really feel like that's how we'll get through this time."

In addition to local leaders of all different faiths, city staff also spoke to the room.

"Imagine it happened to you," said Waltham Mayor Jeannette McCarthy. "What will you do after the anger? What will you do? And I think that's where we have to begin to heal."

At Lasell University in Newton, candles were lit on Taylor Field for a student-led vigil.

Some made calls for Israelis and Palestinians to coexist in peace.

"My family is from Israel, my mom and my sister were born there — it's just really important to have awareness and support for our community, because it can feel really isolating," explained Annalee Messina, senator for the school's Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Department.

Volunteers organizing a growing pile of donations in Newton, protesters outside a business in Cambridge, and heated debates on college campuses - all in reaction to the war between Israel and Hamas.

At Copley Square in Boston, many came together Thursday to mourn the loss of all innocent lives.

"Just all the lives that are being brutally murdered, just on the spot, by rockets," said Ava Shaevel. "It's terrifying."

While all were separate events, all were also tied in hope.

"Peace be with the Jewish community at this time of need," said McCarthy. "Peace be with them, in their hearts and in their minds, and in their lives."

