International Travelers Review New COVID Rules After Flying Into Boston Logan

Travelers flying into the U.S. are now required to show a negative COVID-19 test within one day of boarding their flight.

"I've been hearing that the results don't come in time and there's some ambiguity in the process," said international traveler Dhanan Jay at Boston Logan International Airport on Monday.

That's why travel experts say planning your COVID test ahead of time is vital to making sure these new requirements don't disrupt your travel plans.

"I would suggest trying to schedule that in advance because you don't want to be scrambling the day before you depart to make sure you get the right test, and you get the results in time," said AAA Northeast travel sales manager Anne Lischwe.

With omicron cases on the rise across the globe, new restrictions for international travelers entering the U.S. took effect Monday.

International travelers at Logan airport Monday had mixed reviews as the new COVID testing requirements to enter the U.S. went into effect.

Patrick Taggart, who nearly missed his international flight Monday morning said, "Unfortunately, this morning I had my test from Saturday, and it wasn't valid, so I had to go back into town, get another test done and so it was very, very tight this morning."

"It's definitely a source of anxiety," said international traveler Remy Vermeersche.

Julian Ashworth, who's also traveling internationally said, "It just takes 15 minutes to get, really easy to get the day before."

Lischwe said the CDC requires a nucleic acid amplification test known as a NAAT test, or an antigen test, and there are specific rules you need to follow.

"You can do an at-home test, but it has to have that telehealth component, and they have to verify the results," Lischwe said.

Travelers say that, as this becomes a requirement in more and more countries, they foresee more easily accessible testing and expanded rapid testing right in the airport to hopefully ease the stress both in and out of the country.

"It was a pain this morning but I'm sure it will be fine," Taggart said.

This applies to everyone two and older flying into the U.S., regardless of citizenship or vaccination status, unless you've recently recovered from COVID-19 and have completed quarantine. Then you'll need a letter from a healthcare provider stating you are cleared to travel.