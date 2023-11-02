Introducing Boston's newest sports team: Boston Common Golf

Boston has a professional football, basketball, baseball, hockey and soccer teams — and, as of Thursday, its own pro golf team.

Led by stars Rory McIlroy and New England native Keegan Bradley, Boston Common Golf was unveiled as the region's representatives in TGL, a new team-based, 15-hole, partially virtual golf league founded by McIlroy and Tiger Woods.

A Vermont native who won Massachusetts' high school championship in 2003, Bradley narrates the video introducing the foursome, which is rounded out by Adam Scott and Tyrrell Hatton.

"Boston, home sweet home. Old schoola nd full of tradition, yet always innovating and looking for the future. Kind of like our favorite pastime, golf," Bradley says. "And Boston, buddy? Boston loves its golf. Only fair that we get a golf team."

Boston Common Golf is owned in part by Fenway Sports Group, which owns the Boston Red Sox and the English soccer team Liverpool.

"Rory, Tyrrell, Keegan, and Adam stand at the very heart of our team’s potential for success in this groundbreaking venture and we extend our gratitude to each of them for embarking on this journey with us," Fenway Sports Group owner John Henry said in a statement, noting how many prizes the group has won.

TGL will debut on Jan. 9, with matches played on oversized simulator at newly constructed SoFi Center in Florida, with actual shots to a tech-infused green that can change contours depending on the shot.

New York, Los Angeles and San Francisco are also among the six regions that will be represented.

Three players from each team will take part in the head-to-head matches. The opening nine holes will be called "triples" — alternate shot for the three players, with one point awarded for winning a hole, no carryovers if there is a tie. The final six holes will be singles, with each team member playing two holes.

Any match ending in a tie goes to overtime, similar to what amounts to penalty kicks in soccer. Each player goes head to head in a closest-to-the-pin competition.

A team win is worth 2 points. The losing team get no points in regulation, 1 point if the match is decided in overtime. Every team faces each other during the regular season, and the top four advance to the playoffs.

SoFi Center is built at Palm Beach State College in Florida, a 250,000-square-foot arena with a 75-foot-high apex. It can hold about 1,600 spectators, and the "course" is about the size of a football field.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.